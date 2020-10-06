Criminals on the rampage in ICT

Islamabad: The people living in Sector I-10 are going through ugly experience as the dacoits and the criminals are on the rampage and there is no one to provide them safety and security.

Last night at about 10:30 p.m, in Street 88 of Sector I-10/1, a dacoity bid was foiled by none other but residents of a house next to corner when two bike riders armed with a gun tried to snatch away purse of the woman and vault and mobile of her brother.

As good luck would have it, husband of the woman came from behind and captured the dacoit. In the scuffle, the dacoit fired a pistol shot and sped away on the bike. In the same way, six dacoits entered three houses in street 92 of the same sector on Friday night. The residents of a house raised a hue and cry and the dacoits fled the street in a hurry. The police was called but no one reached the spot.