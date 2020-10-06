KMC closed for two weeks as seven students test positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: The authorities on Monday decided to close the Khyber Medical College (KMC) for two weeks after seven students tested positive for the coronavirus, which has resurfaced in the province. Two patients died of coronavirus and 103 were diagnosed with the viral infection in the province on Sunday.

In KP, 1,262 people have died of the coronavirus and 38,076 people tested positive for the virus to date. Most of the hospitals had almost stopped paying attention to coronavirus patients and returned space to their respective departments, which was previously reserved for Covid-19 patients.

The government and its relevant departments had stopped creating awareness among the people about coronavirus. It did little to make sure that standard operating procedures were followed in public places, educational institutions and gatherings. The latest victims of the viral infection were the students of KMC.

After one female student of the college tested positive for coronavirus, the KMC administration recommended all the girl students to undergo screening as the student diagnosed with Covid-19 was living in the lone girls’ hostel of the college.

All 198 girl students and hostel staff were screened and five more students tested positive for the viral infection. It prompted the KMC administration to conduct screening of all 573 students living in hostels.