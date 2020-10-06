Alhamra pays tributes to teachers

LAHORE: For the first time in the history of Lahore Arts Council, a ceremony was held on World Teachers' Day to pay tribute to all teachers at Alhamra Arts Centre on Monday.

The chief guests of the event were all the teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. The programme was well attended by all teachers and their students from Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

The ceremony began with the performance of a song by Ustad Tafu with his students which was liked by the audience. Students of music, singing and other musical instruments paid tribute by their performances to their teachers, and flowers were also presented to all the teachers. Cake cutting ceremony was also part of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai said that ‘all our achievements are due to our teachers. Teachers have a pivotal role in promoting beautiful social and cultural attitudes’.

She said that the purpose of this event was to salute the services of teachers; respect for the teachers is part of our culture as well. Rai said on behalf of Al-Hamra, “I pay tribute to all the esteemed teachers. Alhamra is an institution where teachers are respected, she added.

Director of Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Zulfi paid rich tributes to the teachers. "Alhamra is grateful to all the teachers who have dedicated their lives to teaching children art," he said. Information Officer Alhamra Samreen Bukhari said, “A teacher who belongs to any field of life is a person who enlightens our life with the light of knowledge and gives us brilliance in our life along with the guidance to move forward in our life.”