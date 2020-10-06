Ejaz Shah calls on CM: Rule of law to be ensured at all costs, says Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the government would go to every extent to ensure the rule of law.

The chief minister was talking to Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and Federal Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah who called on him at his office. They condemned nefarious attempts to malign the state institutions and expressed the commitment to counter every conspiracy. The meeting decided indiscriminate crackdown on violators of law.

The chief minister reiterated that the government would go to every extent to ensure the rule of law. Every possible step will be taken to protect the life and property of the people, he added. Some elements are targeting institutions under a specific agenda and propaganda against the institutions is deplorable as well as condemnable as the country is facing numerous challenges, he emphasised. No one will be allowed to take law into his own hands and the government will continue to stand firmly with the state institutions, he added.

Federal Interior Minister maintained that there was no justification of criticism on institutions by some elements, adding that the specific agenda of the opposition aimed at making the institutions controversial has been exposed. The opposition is bent upon defaming the country through its anti-state narrative, he deplored. Legal action will be initiated against those levelling accusations against the institutions, he added.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi remarked that those accusing institutions were not well-wishers of the country and the opposition was trying to finagle its wicked designs by making the institutions debatable. Making of institutions controversial by those engaged in negative politics is equivalent to enmity with the country, he asserted.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), and others also attended the meeting.