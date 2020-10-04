Fake FIA officer arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: A man posing as an officer of the FIA was arrested in a raid in Kotal Township here on Saturday. Official sources said that acting on a tip-off, the police raided the residence of the accused identified as Mohammad Mushab belonging to Jangalkhel area. The accused had defrauded many people of millions of rupees by making false pledges to help them get good jobs. The police recovered one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, three pistols and many rounds. He would introduce himself as DD FIA and possessed a fake FIA service card to defraud the people. A case was registered against him at KDA Police Station.