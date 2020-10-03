KP PDWP approves 34 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 34 projects worth Rs50186.423 million. Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting, which was attended by members of PDWP and officials of the departments concerned.

The forum considered 41 schemes pertaining to Industries, Mines & Minerals, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Local Government, Health, Multi-Sectoral Development, Roads, Water and Finance sectors.

The forum approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs50186.423 million while seven schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to the respective departments for rectification.

The approved schemes of Industries sector were: Provision of Gas and Independent Electric Feeders in Existing SIDB SIEs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Development of Small Industrial Estate on Bannu Miranshah Road, NW (AIP). F/S & Establishment of Industrial Estates in Merged Districts (AIP). The approved scheme of Mines & Minerals sector was: Establishment of Mining Cadastral System.