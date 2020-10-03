Workshop for women engineers

Rawalpindi: Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of FJWU in collaboration with Riphah International University and Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) organized comprehensive Network Security Training and a Workshop for Faculty and students here on Friday.

The workshop and training is the first training in the project "Network Security Training and Workshop across selected women Universities in Pakistan," funded by European Union via TEIN*CC through its 4th call of [email protected] program and granted to the department of cyber security and Data Sciences, Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering, Riphah International University, Islamabad, Pakis Resource Persons of the workshop were Mr. Syed Muhammad Sajjad, Senior Lecturer and Ms. Sumaira Salim, Assistant Professor, Riphah International University.