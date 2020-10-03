Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: The police recovered a huge quantity of ammunition in Jabba Azghaki locality in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber District, officials said on Friday.District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal told reporters that the police conducted an intelligence-based search and clearance operations in various localities in Jamrud. He added that the police recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials dumped by terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Islam (LI) at the Azghaki area in the jurisdiction of Jamrud Police Station. He said all the explosive materials were in a usable condition. The recovered arms and explosives included 20 explosive sticks, 10 rocket launcher grenades, 10 RPGs, three mortar, 21 hand grenades, 690 pieces of 12.7 ammunition and 42 pieces of 14.5 ammunition. The DPO said that they had launched a search operation and investigation to reach the culprits.