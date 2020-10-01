Lawyer’s murder: 6 Sukkur cops handed over to Punjab police for probe

KARACHI: Seven persons, including six police officials of Sukkur Police and one private person, accused of kidnapping and murder of a Faisalabad lawyer Advocate Mian Aijaz Arain have been handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation following the order of a local court of Pano Aqil, district Sukkur.

On Tuesday, a local court by accepting the plea of Punjab Police ordered to hand over the custody of Sukkur Police officials accused of the kidnapping and murder of the lawyer to Punjab Police.

Judicial Magistrate Pano Aqil Abdul Aziz Shar in his order directed Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad of Police Station Madina Town Faisalabad to produce all accused police officials before the concerned court of Punjab for their remand. Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad approached the court for taking over the custody of the accused for further investigation, recovery of the weapon used in the murder, and arrest of the other accused of the crime.

Inspector Bashir Bhayo, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Gul Hassan Seelro and Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, and constables Yaqoob, Naseer, Dargah Dino and a private person Malik Channa are confined in the Central Jail Sukkur in the said case. However, a nominated accused of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Masood Mahar, along with accused Mian Asad Indhar, stepmother of deceased Shamim Bano and her two daughters are still absconders.

Advocate Mian Aijaz was allegedly kidnaped by a special team of Sukkur Police from Faisalabad and then brought to Sukkur on August 17, 2020 and allegedly tortured to death in a private torture cell.

Two cases of the crime were registered.

Jail Superintendent of Sukkur Central Jail Raja Mumtaz confirmed to The News about the handing over the custody of police officials and one private person to Punjab Police.

Imtiaz Ahmad also confirmed taking over the custody of the accused and informed The News that all accused would be presented before the local court of Faisalabad for the obtaining their physical remand and then investigation of the murder.