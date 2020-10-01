Hindu nationalists acquitted over Babri Masjid demolition

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted top ruling party leaders of conspiracy related to the mob demolition of a mosque decades ago that sparked communal riots, which left more than 2,000 dead.

Tens of thousands of supporters of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindu groups tore down the 16th-century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992, to pave the way for a temple.

Many Hindus say the small patch of land where it stood is the birthplace of their revered god Ram.The mob was allegedly led by top BJP leaders, including India’s former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, former party president Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti who were accused of conspiring to destroy the mosque, with more than 30 BJP leaders facing charges of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and inciting the mob. But a special court sitting in the northern city of Lucknow said on Wednesday the prosecution had failed to prove their guilt.

Last year the Supreme Court awarded the land to a trust, clearing the way for the construction of a temple — a key victory for Modi and BJP supporters.Advani, who watched the judgment via video link, previously termed the demolition the “saddest day of his life”. But on Wednesday, the nonagenarian “wholeheartedly welcomed” the ruling, declaring “Jai Sri Ram (Hail Lord Ram)”.

“The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP´s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement (Ram temple construction movement),” he told reporters.Opposition parties and Muslim groups criticised the acquittals.The main opposition Congress party said the judgement was contrary to the Supreme Court´s earlier stance and that the BJP had planned to “destroy the country´s communal amity”.The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which represents Muslim social and political groups, said it would challenge the acquittal in a higher court, calling it “far from justice”.