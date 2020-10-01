close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Schoolteacher, 3 students test corona positive

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Kamalia city’s government girls’ high schoolteacher and three girl students tested corona positive on Wednesday. During random throat and nasal swab samples obtained recently from different government schools by the Health Department of Kamalia, it was found that a female teacher of Government Girls Laboratory High School Delhi Chowk, Kamalia, and two girl students, and a girl student of Government Girls High School of Katchi Basti Kamalia tested coronavirus positive.

Latest News

More From Peshawar