Schoolteacher, 3 students test corona positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Kamalia city’s government girls’ high schoolteacher and three girl students tested corona positive on Wednesday. During random throat and nasal swab samples obtained recently from different government schools by the Health Department of Kamalia, it was found that a female teacher of Government Girls Laboratory High School Delhi Chowk, Kamalia, and two girl students, and a girl student of Government Girls High School of Katchi Basti Kamalia tested coronavirus positive.