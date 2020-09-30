Balochistan High Court grants Clifton gang rape suspects bail

The son of a late parliamentarian belonging to Jacobabad and another man wanted by the Karachi police for allegedly kidnapping and gang raping a 22-year-old woman on the night of September 21 in the upmarket Clifton neighbourhood have managed to get bail from the Balochistan High Court.

It is believed that both the suspects had escaped to Quetta, where they got pre-arrest bail from the province’s high court that would not expire before October 13.

Karachi police said they had been trying to arrest the suspects and would now submit an application in the Balochistan High Court requesting it to revoke the bail. They said the suspects’ statements are mandatory for investigating the Clifton case.

After discovering the identities of the two suspects — Mir Abdullah Khoso and Sardar Qadir Khan Khoso, one of whom is the son of a former Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentarian — police officials raided their houses multiple times, but every time both the suspects managed to evade arrest.

On September 24, police conducted a raid in Sukkur after learning of their possible presence, but found neither man. Officials said they had traced the prime suspect to Sukkur, but he then switched off his mobile phone, adding that they were also trying to locate the suspects through human intelligence. On September 23, police established the suspects’ identities and conducted a raid at a DHA apartment, but found neither of them. Officials had also raided the houses of the suspects’ relatives, but could not catch them.