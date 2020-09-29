Drive against encroachments: 80 shops demolished in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry on Monday visited Kutchehry Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, other bazaars of Chowk Clock Tower and Gumti Chowk to review the implementation on anti-encroachment drive.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present. The DC said that 250 points had been identified at eight locations in the bazaars and adjoining areas which were being demolished. He said that the operation against encroachments in Kutchehry Bazaar was also underway and so far more than 80 illegal shops had been demolished.

He said that heavy machinery was being used in the operation against encroachments on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that in collaboration with the Department of Civil Defence, Metropolitan Corporation, police and other departments operation clean up was under way. He said that greenbelts had also been relinquished from the occupation of mafia on Jaranwala Road and other roads.

He said that shops and encroachments had been removed from various areas by conducting operations. The deputy commissioner said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the operation against the land grabbers was being ensured and no one would be allowed to occupy government lands illegally.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Punjab government, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali had completed preparations for setting up Public Service Courts. The DC said that Public Service Courts would be held in the district on the first day of every month.

However, patwari and Land Record staff would be present in the Tehsil Office on the first day of every month instead of in the field. The DC said that under the open-door policy of the PM, orders had been issued to open the doors of all government offices for the citizens.