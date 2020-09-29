Another death, 39 new cases registered in a day

Rawalpindi:Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died here in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours making it the third death in a row in last three days from the district from where a total of 288 patients have so far lost their lives due to the disease.

In last 24 hours, another 39 patients have been confirmed positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking tally to 22,763 of which 469 have died of the disease while 21,675 have so far achieved complete cure. On Monday, there were a total of 619 active cases of the illness in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that as many as 30 new patients have been tested positive from ICT that has taken total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 16470 of which 15795 patients have recovered from the illness while 181 have lost their lives.

On Monday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT was 494 while in Rawalpindi, there were a total of 125 active cases of the disease. As many as nine new cases of the disease have been reported from Rawalpindi in last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 6,293 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5880 have already recovered while 288 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that at present, nine confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in the district while number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 116. A total of 319 suspects of the illness are under quarantine at their homes, he said.