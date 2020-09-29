‘Criminal’ killed in Sohrab Goth shootout

A suspected criminal was killed and two others were arrested in an injured condition during an alleged encounter with police in Sohrab Goth on Monday.

The encounter took place in Usmania Society when the supects were trying to flee after committing a crime. Police busy with routine patrolling reached the scene and tried to intercept the suspects; however, the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to flee. In retaliation, the police also fired shots and killed one of the suspects and arrested two of his companions in an injured condition. Another suspect escaped.

The killed suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Muhim Khan, while the injured robbers have been named Yasin Buledi and Yasin Jamali.

Suicides

The Liaquatabad police said a man was found dead at his house near Sindhi Hotel in Liaquatabad. The body was moved to the ASH where he was identified as 20-year-old Daniyal, son of Zafar.

The family told police that he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over some family issues. Separately, 35-year-old Irfan, son of Abdul Ghani, was found dead at his house in Malir’s Al-Falah Society. The body was taken the JPMC. The family told police that he ended his life by shooting himself; however, police were investigating the case from different angles.