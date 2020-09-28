Ziauddin University holds online convocation to confer degrees on 557 graduates

The Ziauddin University (ZU) on Sunday held its first virtual convocation for its 17th graduating batch of 557 students. The online convocation was broadcast live on various social media platforms, including Facebook.

The varsity conferred degrees on 557 students in various programmes, including MBBS, dentistry, Pharm D, biomedical engineering, medical technology, speech language & hearing sciences, physical therapy, nursing, clinical lab sciences and media sciences. Three PhD degrees were also awarded at the convocation.

Addressing the virtual ceremony, ZU Chancellor Dr Asim Hussain congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He acknowledged their hard work, stating that they would always remember the convocation day as one of the happiest days of their lives. For the parents, he said it had been their dream for years to see their children attain prestigious degrees.

“You owe your parents the utmost respect, not only for the upbringing, but also for their hard work and the sacrifices they made to get you better education so that you can create a better world,” Dr Asim told the graduates.

“The year 2020 has changed the entire modus operandi not only of the country but of the world. The quicker we adapt to this new change, the better will be the country and we will be on the way to progress,” he added.

Dr Asim stated that other than providing education, the ZU has always believed in two things — character building and humanity. With these two great weapons, the graduates would be able to prosper in life, he remarked.

“Help the society and give your best to the mission of sustaining peace and eradicating poverty. Always remain open to new possibilities and keep in mind that neither success, nor failure is final,” Dr Asim said.

ZU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui in his welcome address notified that the circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic had made them opt for a virtual convocation this year.

Talking about the development and growth of the varsity, the VC said, “At the Education City, Ziauddin University was the first to open a fully functional campus. At present the Faculty of Engineering, Science, Technology & Management (ZUFESTM) is running engineering programmes at the site. The College of Rehabilitation Sciences has also opened its doors at Education City and Sukkur site to students needing admission.”

Prof Siddiqui advised the graduates to always bear in mind that they were under oath to abide by professional ethics. “Carry on the good work through your profession. You have to pursue your professional knowledge and experience to update and upgrade yourselves so that value addition continues. I pray that you all may have a very bright future.”

ZU Pro-Chancellor Dr Nida Hussain awarded Sir Ziauddin Gold Medals to the top ten position holders for their exemplary academic performance during their tenure at the varsity. The medal recipients included Armeena Anis, Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS); Shiza Ahmed, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS); Muneeza Nasir, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT); Mariyah Zahid, Bachelors of Audiology and Speech Language Therapy (BS ASLT); Rojer Masih, Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN); Anumta Riyasat, Bachelor of Science Medical Technology CLS (BS MT CLS); Qayyum Ali Shah, Bachelor of Science Medical & Technology (BS MT); Sharan Birijlal, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D); Munira Muhammadi Zariwala, Bachelor in Bio-Medical Engineering; and Saniya Yousuf, Bachelor of Science in Communication & Media Sciences (BS CMS).