Despair and misery

Electricity is one of the basic needs of today’s world and its importance cannot be ruled out. In Karachi, prolonged power cuts – for as long as 10 to 12 hours – are badly affecting both businesses and residents.

Karachi’s residents are facing the problem of low gas pressure as well, which has added more to the people’s miseries. KE has also linked unscheduled loadshedding with gas shortage in the city. The authorities need to do something about gas and electricity shortages.

Qasim Jan

Turbat