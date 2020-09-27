14 criminals arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 14 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, mobile phones, cash, narcotics as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per directions, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP Dr Akeela including SHO Kohsar police station, Sub-Inspector Shabbir Tanoli, Sub-Inspector Nawazish Khan along with other officials who successfully arrested a bootlegger identified as Khalid Mehmood Khan and recovered 50 wine bottles from him. Police team arrested accused Khadam Hussain and recovered six wine bottles from him.

Meanwhile ACLC police team arrested car lifter namely Noor and recovered stolen car from him.

Aabpar police arrested accused Ghulam Rasool allegedly involved in theft case.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Muddsar Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Karachi company police apprehended an accused Irfan and recovered 115 gram heroin from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Azkar and recovered 120 gram heroin from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Umer Hayat and recovered stolen mobile phone and cash from him while police also arrested accused Sarfraz and recovered 520 gram hashish from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Taj Akber and recovered one 12 bore gun from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Jameel and recovered 1250 kilogram hashish from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Abdul Ghafar and recovered 435 gram heroin from him. Lohi Bher police arrested Hamza Javaid for his alleged involvement in a theft case.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.