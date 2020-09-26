Islamabad : Mentioning the greatness of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S), Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the life of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) is a beacon of light for the freedom lovers while their holy shrine is a headspring of blessings, says a press release.

He said this while addressing to the ‘Majlis-e-Noor’ held in the memory of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (A.S).

As unanimously agreed by all historians and researchers, the shrine of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) is a place of acceptance of supplications which is why one of the titles of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) is Baab ul Hawaij. Imam e Ahl e Sunnah, Hazrat Imam Shafai (R.A) says that supplicating near the grave of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) is fruitful. Whenever I face any problem, I offer a two ‘Rakat’ prayer and then supplicate near the shrine of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S), that is immediately accepted.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Muslim rulers while following the footsteps of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S), must reject the dictations of colonial powers and refuse to follow the agendas of world powers.

The day Muslim rulers produce this courage in themselves, they will find the help of Almighty Allah.