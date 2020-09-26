42 test positive for COVID-19 in a day: Number of active cases in the region becomes 608

Rawalpindi : Due to the consistent increase in number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district, the number of active cases in the region is also on the rise despite the fact that a good number of patients have been recovering from the illness.

In last 24 hours, as many as 42 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region taking total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 22591. The confirmation of 42 new patients took the number of active cases in the region to 608 that was around 480 some two weeks back.

In last two weeks, as many as 506 patients have recovered from the disease though another 650 have been added to the dashboards of ICT and Rawalpindi district. It is important that in the month of August, the number of recoveries was much higher as compared to the number of new patients reported that caused a huge reduction in the number of active cases in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in last 24 hours, 36 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 16324 of which 15676 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 467 on Friday while the virus has so far claimed 181 lives in ICT.

From Rawalpindi district, another six patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 6269 of which 5843 have already recovered while 285 have lost their lives. The number of hospitalized patients is seven though another 134 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

On Friday, a total of 341 suspects of the disease were under home quarantine in the district.