Mechanic held for torturing trainee

LAHORE:Township police arrested a bike mechanic for torturing a teenage trainee on Friday. The accused has been identified as Shahid.

Security: Police made foolproof security arrangements for the Jumma prayers on Friday. In order to ensure strict security arrangements, police officials performed duties at all sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit also provided security cover to the sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

beggars: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan visited Child Protection Bureau on Friday. He applauded the services being rendered by the bureau to rehabilitate the helpless children. He told that the Lahore police had registered 161 cases and arrested 306 beggars during the last 21 days. He said that 29 children involved in begging had been handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

Operation: The district administration started an operation against beggars and drug addicts in the City on Friday. The Shalimar assistant commissioner took action against eight addicts while the Model Town AC also took action against beggars. The addicts picked up from the streets were shifted to shelter home and other specific places.

Meanwhile, Lahore district administration released Friday's price control report. Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said 510 places were checked and 62 violations were found while fine of Rs 83,700 was imposed on the violators.