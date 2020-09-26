Maritime’s unveils new website

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday inaugurated online portal for seafarers and manning agents and ship owners and a website for ports and shipping wing.

Minister said a major milestone has been achieved by the ministry of maritime affairs for digitalisation of data, facilitation of seafarers, manning agents and ship owners by inauguration of a one window online portal.

“The online portal will help the seafarers in the issuance of their seafarers identity card, seafarer service book, online verification for Visa issuance and resolution of other issues faced by them,” Zaidi said in statement. “Seafarers have to travel to Karachi and face issues due to red-tapism. The portal has brought transparency in the system which will help eradicate malpractices that previously prevailed in the shipping office.”