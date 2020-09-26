Minister says efforts on to facilitate labour class

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said the government is working to facilitate the labour class.

He said that with peace in Afghanistan, the doors to Central Asia will be opened. Referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that with Phase-II, the work on Rashakai Economic Zone had been accelerated. Speaking to members of a labour union, Shaukat Yousafzai was of the view that the recent improvement in Pak-Afghan border management has paved the way for establishing trade markets in the border areas. He said that industries were being developed further so that the workers have the best job opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to their skills.

The meeting discussed the representation of workers in the Workers’ Welfare Board, Labour Colony issues, facilities and steps taken by the Labour Department for the workers. The minister said the Labour Department had increased liaison with workers and organizations working in various fields to better understand the problems and plan accordingly. He said that after the Fata-KP merger, scope and efficiency of the department was being improved further and a ten-year plan was being worked out in this regard.