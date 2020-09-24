APC cannot blackmail Imran Khan: KP CM Mahmood Khan

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran will never blackmail with the All Parties Conference to grant NRO to the corrupt politicians.

“All the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) listed corrupt politicians gathered in a bid to blackmail Prime Minister Imran but he did not budge and he will never compromise on corruption in the country,” Chief Minister Mahmood Khan told reporters here.

He said the alliance of opposition parties – Pakistan Democratic Movement will soon disintegrate as every party has its own interest and stakes. The APC had a single point agenda to seek NRO from the prime minister and came into power to plunder the country for one more time.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and supporters cannot forget the 22-year struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan for true democracy and establishment of a welfare state. The chief minister blasted former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for the rhetoric he asserted against state institutions during his speech to the APC, saying he was exposed to the nation and the people would never vote for his party again.

The masses, he added, had seen the role of opposition parties during the legislation for the FATF. He said all the opposition parties were busy in saving their leaders instead of serving the people and country.