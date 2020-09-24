Sindh becomes locust-free

KARACHI: Sindh is free from locusts, but in the next few weeks, the pest from Rajasthan is expected to hit the area again, a government official said on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu said that the employees continued their work, amid the spread of deadly coronavirus.

According to officials, the agriculture department has also sent a summary to the Sindh chief minister for compensation to families of those employees who lost their lives during anti-locust campaign.

Rahu said that the department has also recommended giving allowances to 580 officers and employees who have been working day and night in the campaign to eradicate locusts. It is recommended to pay Rs3 million each to the families of the dead employees.

The employees of agriculture department sacrificed their lives for the eradication of locusts from Sindh. With the timely action of Sindh government, the province is now free from locusts, whereas 293,813 acres of land were sprayed.