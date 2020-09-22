close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
Punjab Judicial Academy DG appointed

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday appointed retired district and sessions judge Bahadar Ali Khan as new director general of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA).

According to an LHC notification, the chief justice made the appointment, in exercise of his powers as PJA Management Board Chairman, on recommendations of the board. The appointment has been made for a period of four years, with immediate effect. It is pertinent to mention here that Bahadar Ali Khan had worked as LHC registrar and he retired on September 1,2020.

