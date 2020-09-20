Covid-19 and SOPs

This refers to the letter ‘SOPs in schools’ (Sep 19) by Farah Hasil. I agree with the writer. Following SOPs will protect teachers and students from the deadly virus.

It is surprising to note that many institutions are not following SOPs. This deadly virus shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Muneeb Maqsood

Turbat

*****

The Sindh government has expressed dissatisfaction with schools that fail to follow SOPs. Going against government orders, many schools asked students of primary classes to attend the new session.

Private schools shouldn’t play with students’ lives. The government’s decision to reopen schools in phases was taken for the safety of children. The virus hasn’t gone away. It is important for private school owners to accept this reality. Because of the government-mandated lockdown, children remain safe from the virus to a great extent. The authorities have been saying this over and over that they will monitor the situation and then announce the reopening of schools. Parents and private school owners should wait and put their trust in the government.

Rehan Hakim

Karachi