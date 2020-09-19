Speedy justice responsibility of judiciary, executive: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday said it is the prime responsibility of judiciary and executive to provide speedy justice to the people at their doorsteps.

Addressing the lawyers, the chief justice said that the LHC had decided 28,000 cases during the last five months of COVID-19 pandemic while the district judiciary decided more than 200,000 cases during the corona pandemic. He said that the District Courts extension was initiated in October-November2019. The LHC CJ said that the lawyers were facing many problems, including parking problem, at the LHC Multan Bench, shortage of judges, establishment of new courts and a big challenge of cases.

Chief Justice Qasim Khan said that 6-Kanal and 7-Marla piece of land was handed over to the bar. He told that 20-Kanal additional land was provided by the Police Lines. A plan for parking plaza and bar room had already been finalised, he added. The parking plaza plan could be finalised with the help of the additional chief secretary, he added. The CJ told that former Multan High Court Bar and District Bar presidents Malik Haidar Usman and Nazim Khan had sent him a summary seeking land for the City Complex.

LHC Multan Bench orders police to recover girl: Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday directed the Makhdoom Rashid police to recover and produce a girl in the court who had been allegedly taken away by her parents forcibly after five months of her love marriage.

Naveed Ahmed filed his petition in the court stating that his wife Rukhsana Bibi had contracted love marriage with him against the will of her parents some five months ago. He said that the parents of the girl had taken away her forcibly on September 12 when he was not present in the city.

The petitioner feared that the parents of his wife might kill her for honour. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the Makhdoom Rashid police SHO to recover the girl and produce her before the court on next hearing.

LHC Multan Bench issues contempt of court notice to Layyah DC: Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday issued contempt of court notice to Layyah DC for showing reluctance to comply with the court orders. The court also summoned him through a notice on October 7. Earlier, the LHC Multan Bench had decided a property case in favour of petitioner Muhammad Hayat on June 21, 2016, and ordered the Layyah DC to transfer 80-Kanal land in his name but the DC did not follow the court orders. The petitioner again filed a contempt petition before the LHC Multan Bench through his counsel Syed Athar Shah Bukhari in which he stated that the Layyah DC was reluctant to comply with the court orders.