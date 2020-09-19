Speedy justice responsibility of judiciary, executive: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday said it is the prime responsibility of judiciary and executive to provide speedy justice to the people at their doorsteps.

Addressing the lawyers, the chief justice said that the LHC had decided 28,000 cases during the last five months of COVID-19 pandemic while the district judiciary decided more than 200,000 cases during the corona pandemic. He said that the District Courts extension was initiated in October-November 2019.

The LHC CJ said that the lawyers were facing many problems, including parking problem, at the LHC Multan Bench, shortage of judges, establishment of new courts and a big challenge cases.