CCPO visits police stations

Chief of Lahore Police Muhammad Umer Sheikh visited various police stations and check-posts in a private vehicle without any protocol. He reviewed the behaviour of police personnel at security checkpoints. He commended the front desk personnel for their attendance and prompt guidance. The CCPO Lahore also visited various rooms including the remittance, record room and inquired about registers from the duty officer. He inquired from the inmates about the facilities provided in lockup.—