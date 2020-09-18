close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
LDA retrieves 10 kanal land, seals 15 buildings in city

National

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I staff on Thursday retrieved 10-kanal land in M Block, Johar Town, from land grabbers.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure constructed on the plot.Moreover, the LDA Town Planning Wing Zone-III sealed 15 buildings on account of nonpayment of commercialization fee in New Garden Town.

