LDA retrieves 10 kanal land, seals 15 buildings in city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I staff on Thursday retrieved 10-kanal land in M Block, Johar Town, from land grabbers.
According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure constructed on the plot.Moreover, the LDA Town Planning Wing Zone-III sealed 15 buildings on account of nonpayment of commercialization fee in New Garden Town.