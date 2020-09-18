Aid worker with charity World Vision killed in DR Congo

BENI, DR Congo: A worker with the British charity World Vision has been killed in an ambush on a humanitarian convoy in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the aid group said on Thursday.

The Congolese victim was killed in an attack on Wednesday in Lubero, North Kivu province, that left another worker seriously hurt, it said in a statement. "This devastating incident is an attack on our staff, and on the most vulnerable children and communities whom they were serving," it said.

The incident was confirmed by Lubero’s chief administrator, Richard Nyembo, who said the ambush was carried out by so-called Mai-Mai, the term for self-described community defence groups, as the convoy was returning from a mission to distribute food.