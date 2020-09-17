Aleem Khan credits PM Imran Khan for normalcy

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the credit for the speedy restoration of normalcy after coming out of corona situation goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan whose far-sighted thinking has successfully helped the country.

According to the provincial senior minister, the PM took the provinces with him and adopted a strategy on a global epidemic like coronavirus, which was acknowledged by various countries, including the World Health Organization.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that business activities in Pakistan have started earlier than in other countries. The wheel of the country's economy has started to move and all businesses are moving fast, senior minister said. He said that economic indexes, including stock market index, are showing that improvement and stability is emerging in the country day by day and people are getting relief because of the best possible efforts of the government.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the present government has taken effective and lasting measures in all fields and has followed the policy of moving the country on the path to true development and prosperity. He said that government expenditure, including the expenditure Presidency and the Prime Minister's House has been significantly reduced. The government is making austerity and savings is its motto. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to rid the country of the debt burden for which he has started the simplicity from his own, Abdul Aleem Khan said. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership abilities are being recognised globally and his thinking will move the country forward with a positive policy. The senior minister said that it has been proved once again that the present leadership of the country is fully capable of overcoming the challenges.