Thu Sep 17, 2020
Growing demand

Newspost

 
September 17, 2020

The country’s population has been increasing at a rapid pace. The effects of the unbridled population growth are quite visible now. Every year, thousands of students fail to get admission in state-owned colleges because the number of seats available at colleges is significantly lower than the number of applicants. The government must realise that an increase in population will lead to an increase in demand. In Swat, the government hasn’t constructed new education institutions for decades now. Where will a large number of students go? The authorities should take steps to strengthen the education sector.

Khalid Khan

Swat

