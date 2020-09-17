Journalists demand release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: Journalists on Wednesday demanded immediate release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice anger at the long detention of the head of the largest media group of the country. The protesters chanted slogans against the government for employing pressure tactics against free media. Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Sabz Ali Shah, Gohar Ali, Amjad Safi, Ehtesham Toru, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Rahamdil and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers came down hard on the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on cooked-up charges on March 12 and keeping him under detention since then.

The protesters said that the Jang Group chief had been behind bars for the last 189 days. They alleged that he was being victimised for promoting independent journalism. The speakers also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The speakers requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.