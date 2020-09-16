ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif apologised for his 'insensitive' remarks delivered during his speech in the National Assembly in which he credited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for having constructed the Sialkot Motorway during his tenure as prime minister.

"Since this incident took place on the Sialkot motorway, I think it won’t be inappropriate to say that this motorway was also built under Mian Nawaz Sharif's supervision by the PML-N," Shahbazhad said during his speech, reports Geo News.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Shahbaz said he was "sincerely sorry" for his remarks that came across as sensitive. "Couldn’t properly contextualize my comment during NA speech & it came across as insensitive. I didn’t mean it that way & am sincerely sorry for it. I’m devastated like all of u on this unfortunate incident. Hope Govt now provides security on Sialkot motorway 4 safety of citizens!" he tweeted.

His comments were slammed on the social media by the Pakistani Twitterati, who criticised the former Punjab chief minister for claiming credit for building the motorway instead of focusing on the crime and how to prevent it from happening again. Immediately after his speech, federal minister Murad Saeed said he accepted responsibility for the crime even though it had not taken place on the motorway.

Murad had expressed disappointment at Shahbaz's remarks, stating that it was unfortunate how the PML-N president was claiming credit for building the motorway and the forensic lab where the tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said Shahbaz Sharif’s statement in the National Assembly on the Motorway rape was grossly misconstrued and quoted out of context.