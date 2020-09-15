PHF to launch talent hunt programme in GB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to launch a talent hunt programme and systematic coaching clinics in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to uplift the standard of hockey in Northern Areas.

Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar along with GB’s caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal inspected the ground in Gilgit where artificial turf was being laid down.

The decision was taken during the visit and the chief minister assured his full support to the PHF president for development of the game in the region. “We are planning to construct a hockey stadium to popularise the game in the region and we are also ready to utilise all the resources for this purpose,” the CM said.

The PHF president hoped that after training under the guidance of experienced coaches, the players from Northern Areas would also be making it to the national teams in future.

“The youngsters from Gilgit-Baltistan are physically fit and hardworking, however they need hockey coaching and training at an early age. Hopefully, national teams in future will also include players from the Northern Areas,” he said.