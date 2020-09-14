Development of Sector E-12 still a dream

Islamabad : The Allottees Action Committee for Development of Sector E-12 have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct Capital Development Authority (CDA) to deliver possession of developed plots of entire sector E-12 to the allottees at the earliest possible time, says a press release.

It merits mentioning here that Sector E-12, Islamabad, was acquired in 1985 and launched in 1989 but its development is still a dream. “Non-development of sector for 31 years is not due to any calamity or prolonged litigation/ stay order but due to apathy and criminal irresponsible attitude of Capital Development Authority (CDA),” said Nazar Hussain, Chairman of Allottees Action Committee for Development of Sector E-12.

He said that amongst about 4400 total plots 2700 were allotted to serving/retired employees in basic pay scales 1 and above serving in Federal Government and CDA. “Above said and other allottees including Overseas and inland Pakistanis who purchased plots in 1989 onward on market rates suffered financially, socially and constant tension for non-development of their plots for 31 years. During this span of time about 1500 allottees expired due to age factor amid dreams of their own houses, leaving behind different painful tales of sufferings,” he bemoaned.

Nazar Hussain pointed out that CDA is responsible for early delivery of possession of developed plots of installed sectors to plot owners. According to CDA they had already paid all dues to the previous land owners of E-12 and allotted them plots against their built up properties.

He said that in April, 2019, luckily and due to commendable management of Chairman CDA/Chief Commissioner, ICT, CDA took possession of sub sectors 2 and 3 of sector E-12 and started taking over possession of sub sectors 1 and 4 of E-12 which was abruptly stopped due to exclusive political interruption which still continues. This action is biased, violation of Article 23 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, and against the interests of already victimized allottees/plot owners of the sector, he added. He said that as learnt, the CDA has now prepared modus operandi to resolve issue(s) of the sector and CDA intends to award contract for development of sub sectors 2 and 3 whereas CDA have so far no planning to take over possession and develop sub sectors 1 and 4. “CDA’s above said intentions and nominal progress is halfhearted, at snail’s pace. At this pace CDA may take further 10 years to develop the sector although it can be developed in 2 years, hurdles if any can be resolved by CDA in 1 week. CDA may start simultaneous development of four sub sectors of E-12. After starting sincere and prompt development CDA can secure much more funds by auction of vacant plots and commercial areas of the sector. There is great dejection among allottees of Sector E-12 who have been neglected and victimized for 31 years,” he added.

“Under these circumstances I, on behalf of 4,400 families, request the Honorable Prime Minister to graciously direct CDA to deliver possession of developed plots of entire sector E-12 to the allottees at the earlier possible,” he concluded.