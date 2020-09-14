Fiza follows father in hockey

LAHORE: They say "like father like son" but 12-year-old Fiza Salman has turned it to "like father like daughter" by donning the hockey goalkeeping attire as her father did in his playing days.

Playing for a Dutch club, Fiza wore the number 12 shirt, and did not allow the opposing team to score any goal.

Fiza, the daughter of former Pakistan goalkeeper Olympian Salman Akbar, has been playing hockey for four years.

Salman said that Fiza is playing hockey regularly and wants to be a goalkeeper. “No goal was scored against her in her debut match and the club won the match,” he revealed.

The former national team goalkeeper said that it was a matter of pride for him that Fiza played her first match as a goalkeeper.