close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MH
Mahboob Hussain
September 13, 2020

25 villages of Attock to get natural gas: minister

National

MH
Mahboob Hussain
September 13, 2020

PINDI GHEB: Government is committed to serve the people and in this regard twenty five villages of Attock district will be supplied natural gas in four phases. This was announced by Malik Amin Aslam, adviser to Prime Minister on Saturday. He was addressing a public meeting at the residence of Malik Khurram Ali Khan, a leader of PTI and ex-Candidate for NA 56. He also assured that soon after the provision of funds, the work on Pindigheb- Fatah Jang road will be started. He lamented that leadership of the area has miserably failed to deliver in the past.

Latest News

More From Pakistan