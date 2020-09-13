25 villages of Attock to get natural gas: minister

PINDI GHEB: Government is committed to serve the people and in this regard twenty five villages of Attock district will be supplied natural gas in four phases. This was announced by Malik Amin Aslam, adviser to Prime Minister on Saturday. He was addressing a public meeting at the residence of Malik Khurram Ali Khan, a leader of PTI and ex-Candidate for NA 56. He also assured that soon after the provision of funds, the work on Pindigheb- Fatah Jang road will be started. He lamented that leadership of the area has miserably failed to deliver in the past.