Crime in Rawalpindi rising sans street lights

Thousands of street lights on poles are a significant part of Rawalpindi city’s infrastructure. Street lights keep city’s roadways and pathways safe, enhance the accessibility and comfort of our public spaces, and contribute to the character of our neighborhoods.

“Without street lights, it is scary and dangerous to walk at night. Poorly-lit streets or those without any lighting pose a danger to city residents. Street lights of Dhoke Muhammad Khan, Dhoke Lilihaal, Dhoke Hafiz, Fazal Town Phase-I, Faisal Colony, Mangraal Town, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Airport Housing Society and many other areas need repair,” says Hasrat Hussain.

“Being a salesman, I perceive the dark streets of Dhoke Syedan, Misrial Road, Gulistan Colony, Lalazar, Talhi Mori, Ghosia Street, Faisal Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Mughlabad as dangerous. A well-lit street reduces fear for women and for all, including senior citizens. The pitch dark streets pose difficulties for pedestrians and motorists. Mugging is frequent there,” says

Manazar Ali says: Unlit streets are an important factor behind the increasing number of crimes in the area. The number of chain snatchings and accidents in the city have increased in the recent past since there are hardly any working street lights.”

“Almost seventy-five percent of the city street lights do not work — a factor people blame for the rising number of crimes after dusk. There have been a lot of complaints from residents about non-functional street lights, but the concerned department officials are lax. They aren’t bothered at all,” says Amir Rizvi.

Denying that the concerned department officials are lax, one official Abid Hussain says: “Street lights are repaired the moment we get a complaint. Every second week, the area councilor and a representative from the department conduct an inspection.”

“We understand that there is a problem, a thorough check is done every month by the councilors to ensure all street lights are functioning. If the street lights are not functioning in an area, one can give a written complaint to the concerned department,” adds Abid.

“We are focusing our efforts on upgrading locations where there are higher conflicts between vehicles and vulnerable road users such as at traffic signals and pedestrian-activated crosswalks” says Ishrat Ali, another official.

“If it’s one street light then it’s likely to be a problem with the bulb, fitting, or the pole. If it’s more than one light in a row that’s not working, then it’s likely to be a circuit fault,” adds Ishrat.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, says: “Most of the crimes, including purse snatching, happen during the night and the victims are unable to identify the culprits as the street lights do not function. It is difficult for us to chase or note their culprit’s vehicle number in the dark.”