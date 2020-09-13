Man kills mother-in-law, injures estranged wife

A man allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law and critically wounded his wife in Baldia Town’s Mianwali Colony on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where the deceased woman was identified as 55-year-old Rehana, wife of Yousuf, while the injured as 25-year-old Wajiha, wife of Hamza.

According to the Madina Colony police, Wajiha had left her husband’s house a few days ago after an altercation with him. Hamza was asking his wife to come back but Rehana was not allowing her daughter to go back to her husband’s house.

The suspect entered his wife’s house and shot his wife and mother-in-law multiple times and fled the scene. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Muggers kill man

A man was killed and another wounded for offering resistance to a mugging bid in Karachi’s District Central on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mujahid Colony within the jurisdiction of the Nazimabad police station.

Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where 55-year-old Salamat Ali succumbed to his injuries, while another man identified as Irfan, 30, was under treatment.

Police said two men on a motorcycle came to a hardware shop and held the shopkeepers and customers hostage at gunpoint. During the robbery bid, the citizens attempted to catch them. At this, the culprits opened fire, wounding two citizens, and fled.

The deceased and injured persons were residents of the same area. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.