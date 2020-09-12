Robber dies, his two aides wounded in road accident in Toba Tek Singh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged robber died and his two accomplices sustained injuries in a road accident on Toba-Chichawatni Road on Friday. According to police, cops deputed at police check post near Dabban Wala canal bridge signaled three motorcyclists to stop. But they fled and hit tractor-trolley and suffered critical injuries.