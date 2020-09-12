close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
Robber dies, his two aides wounded in road accident in Toba Tek Singh

September 12, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged robber died and his two accomplices sustained injuries in a road accident on Toba-Chichawatni Road on Friday. According to police, cops deputed at police check post near Dabban Wala canal bridge signaled three motorcyclists to stop. But they fled and hit tractor-trolley and suffered critical injuries.

