Aurat Foundation condemns gang rape on Motorway

Islamabad : Aurat Foundation, a national civil society organisation, has strongly condemned the gang rape of a woman at one of the main highways near Lahore as the most shocking and shameful incident that reflects total failure of the law-enforcement agencies to protect citizens.

President of the Board of Governors Dr. Masuma Hasan and the entire staff of Aurat Foundation, expressed their indignation at a meeting held on Friday. "It is the duty of the State to protect its citizens, women, men and children, irrespective of the time, whether it is day or night, whether they are travelling alone or are in the company of others", it was said in the statement.

The statement says that rape has been declared 'crime against humanity' by the international community through a resolution of the Security Council of the United Nations in 2008. It is unfortunate that a senior police official has blamed the rape-survivor for travelling alone and being influenced by the security situation in France. "There cannot be any excuse or justification for any crime, in particular for a heinous crime like rape".

“Is this the admission of the inability of law-enforcers that they cannot guarantee safety and security to its citizens?” the statement added.