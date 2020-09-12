ICAP awards RDAI certificate to NUST

Islamabad : NUST Business School (NBS) has been awarded Relevant Degree Awarding Institute (RDAI) Certificate by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

President ICAP Khalilullah Shaikh presented the Certificate to Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST, at a ceremony held at the university’s main campus here on Friday.

Based on NUST’s BS ACF graduates’ performance evaluated through independent verification auditors, ICAP has upgraded the university’s status to RDAI. With this elevation, NUST BS ACF students will now be required to appear for only 2 gateway exams in pursuing Charted Accountancy, instead of 5 papers prior to starting professional training and appearing for third level papers.

This milestone will not only help NUST’s BS ACF final-year students to start professional training immediately after graduation but will also benefit ICAP in terms of having finest students of Chartered Accountancy.

Based on the previous MoU between NUST and ICAP (2014), BS ACF graduates were given exemption from 8 papers and were required to appear for 5 more papers before starting professional training and appearing for the third level papers. It merits mention that NBS is one of only two Pakistani Business institutions and the only one in the country’s North region to have been awarded the status of RDAI. ICAP is a premier accountancy body that is recognised internationally and regulates the profession of Accountancy with world-class competencies.