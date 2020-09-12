Congo virus claims life

LAHORE:A Congo-virus patient from Sheikhupura died in the Mayo Hospital on Friday. A spokesperson for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said Raza Ali, a butcher, had been under treatment at the Mayo Hospital for the last five days. P&SHD Secretary Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman said the department had traced 15 people who had been in contact with the victim. He added the deceased had caught the virus from animals.

One dengue case reported: One case of dengue virus was confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to daily situation report issued by Directorate General Health Services Punjab, over the last two weeks four patients were still admitted in hospitals.

structures razed: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Friday razed several illegally constructed structures. Officials said the demolition operation was carried out in the DTP-IV area.

These buildings were constructed against the building bylaws. The buildings and structures which were demolished include an iron shed at plot No. 40 Block A, Johar Town, shops at plot No. 288 A block H-II, a restaurant at Airline Society, an illegal commercial structure at Pine Avenue and a boundary wall and foundation at Pine Avenue adjacent to plot No. 46.

UVAS reference: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a condolence reference for Dr Haleem-ul-Hasnain on Friday. According to a press release UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the condolence reference while former VCs Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and a number of senior UVAS alumni members, senior veterinarians were present and many livestock experts joined through video linked. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the life and contributions of Dr Haleem-ul-Hasnain. He said Dr Haleem remained the syndicate member, member of selection board committee and eldest alumnus of UVAS.