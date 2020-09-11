Senior journalist Qaiser Mahmood passes away

KARACHI: Veteran journalist Qaiser Mahmood, who remained associated with various Pakistani and international media outlets during the last 45 years, passed away in Karachi on Thursday afternoon after brief illness. He was 69.

Qaiser was taken to the Indus Hospital Karachi on Thursday noon after his condition deteriorated, where his breathed his last during treatment. His family members and doctors said Qaiser Mahmood was diagnosed with lung cancer a few weeks back when he was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19 and despite recovering from the infectious disease, his health continued to deteriorate.

“Qaiser Mahmood had lung cancer which had spread to different organs but it was diagnosed very late and nothing could be done for him when he was brought to the health facility. He had been asked to consult pain management specialists and consultants for palliative and hospice care,” a senior doctor at the Indus Hospital Karachi told The News.

Funeral prayers of Qaiser Mahmood, who was currently associated with Geo News, were offered at Jamia Mosque Ali, Defence, Phase 6, which were attended by his family members, close relatives, friends and a large number of journalists and people from different walks of life. He was later laid to rest at the graveyard in Defence Phase VIII.

Currently associated with the Geo News as member of its editorial board, the veteran journalist started his career from Urdu-language daily Jasarat in late 1970s and after serving different dailies, he joined The News International Karachi as its first Chief Reporter and also served as acting City Editor for the English-language daily briefly. Mahmood also headed the Jang Group’s Infoline. Later he went on to work for the Voice of America in Pakistan and the German news agency DPA. He worked for Aaj TV and Dawn News as well.

During his 45-year career, Qaiser Mahmood trained hundreds of journalists who are now serving all over the world. He was known for being a straight forward and honest journalist who had command over both English and Urdu languages.

Condolences poured in from different segments of the society and people from different walks of life expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the veteran journalist, who served at various national and international media organizations.

The office-bearers of Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Faran, Secretary Arman Sabir and others as well as President and Secretary of Karachi Union of Journalists-Dastoor, Riaz Sagar, Arif Khan and others expressed their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Qaiser Mahmood and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest him in eternal peace and grant fortitude and courage to his family and loved ones to bear this sad loss with courage.