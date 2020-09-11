2 POs held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

During course of action, Bani police held two proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Azeem by using scientific method who were involved in malpractices and looted millions of rupees from a jeweler and fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Chakri, Sihal and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station.