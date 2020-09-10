Teenage girl shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: A man shot dead his sister in a remote village of Khanpur Union Council, police said here on Wednesday. The reason behind the murder, according to police, was some family dispute while the independent sources termed it as honour killing. The officials of the Khanpur Police Station quoted Malik Muhammad Rafaqat of Nain Sukh village as saying that his son Malik Haroon Rafaqat had altercation with his sister Amina Rafaqat 18, over some family matter on Tuesday night and he allegedly opened fire on her. She died instantly before shifting to hospital, the complainant told the police. The accused managed to escape and was still at large, police said. Meanwhile, some independent sources contested the statement of the complainant and demanded a probe as they claimed it was an incident of honour killing. The police have started an investigation into the incident.