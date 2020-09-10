LHC suspends NAB call-up notice to a citizen

MULTAN: A Division Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Wednesday suspended a call-up notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to a citizen in connection with corruption. According to court sources, the LHC has sought parawise comments from the NAB Multan directorate. Mazhar Bilal filed a plea with the LHC Multan bench through his counsel Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood, stating that NAB had served him a call-up notice without any justification. His counsel submitted to the court that NAB has sent the notice to his client without framing any charges and indication as what kind of corruption had been committed by his client. He stated that the NAB was harassing his client.