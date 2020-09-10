close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

LHC suspends NAB call-up notice to a citizen

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

MULTAN: A Division Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Wednesday suspended a call-up notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to a citizen in connection with corruption. According to court sources, the LHC has sought parawise comments from the NAB Multan directorate. Mazhar Bilal filed a plea with the LHC Multan bench through his counsel Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood, stating that NAB had served him a call-up notice without any justification. His counsel submitted to the court that NAB has sent the notice to his client without framing any charges and indication as what kind of corruption had been committed by his client. He stated that the NAB was harassing his client.

Latest News

More From Pakistan